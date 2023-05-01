Local service and sale shop speaking up as motor sport vehicles are being targeted and stolen more and more

ELMA N.Y. (WKBW) — Ken's Service and Sales is just one of many shops across Western New York who are seeing an increase in motor sport vehicle theft. Store owner Matt Kelchlin recently looked at his surveillance cameras and saw something that made his stomach drop.

"Every time the motion detectors go off its like 'oh is it a snow flake, is it a fox, is it a deer, or is it people - somebody stealing stuff," he asked.

Kelchlin saw people stealing two ATVs from the back of his store.

"We definitely know it was a rental Uhaul cube truck and a black Dodge pick up truck," he shared. "We know there were seven individuals."

He is third generation at Ken's Service and Sales. This store, he shared, means so much to his heart and to the community it serves. Kelchlin wants to do everything he can to protect what he cares so much about.

"We've put in this fenced in exterior area that we've lined with the concrete barriers and stuff to try and make it as secure as possible," he shared.

Additional monitoring and electric fencing are some of the options Kelchlin is looking into going forward. He also said he's been working closely with law enforcement to help stop this growing issue.

"We've got the sheriff involved in an investigation ," Kelchlin stated.

A free ATV is waiting for whoever helps find the people who stole the bikes. He said if you or someone you know has any information please contact the store.