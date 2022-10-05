Local runner gets ready to tackle Chicago Marathon, gets endless support from community

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Running a marathon is hard.

Well, even just training for a marathon is hard. You're running hundreds of miles over a three-four month span, as you prepare to run the 26.2 miles. For Terry Blue, this is her second ever marathon. She's always loved running, but it wasn't until May when she ran her first ever marathon, and got up on the North Grand Island Bridge in Niagara Falls.

"That's the thing that really captivated me. To be able to stand at the top of the bridge and take in the view," Blue said.

Blue loves a good sunrise. She gets the best seat in the house when she goes on her runs, but she used to be nervous to get up there.

"I used to have a phobia of the the bridge... I couldn't take it with all those cars coming. I said "let's get out of here,'" Blue said.

But, once she was able to get up there, everything had changed. She started waiving at cars and trucks every morning, which really put a smile on her face when she heard a horn or saw a wave back. Now, as she prepares for the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, she knows the happiness these people have brought her, some of which she's never even met, has been huge for her preparation.

"It was a wonderful way to start the day for all of us," Blue said.

Blue said all she wants is to make sure these people can start off their morning with a smile. Just as the sunrise brings her joy, if she can pass that joy forward to someone else who may need it, that's what matters to her.