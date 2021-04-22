Local restaurant to be featured on Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen City's food scene is making the national stage this week.

Casa Di Francesca's in South Buffalo will be the featured restaurant on the Food Network show, "Restaurant: Impossible" Thursday night and Friday morning.

The show transforms restaurants that are struggling, in the hopes of giving them a much-needed boost.

In November, Casa Di Francesca's owner, Steve Marchione, told 7 Eyewitness News the show's producers reached out to him right when he needed it the most, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I lost my mother who was my partner, so that was another big blow," said Marchione. "A couple of years later, unfortunately, my house burned down. Every time I seem to be getting back on my feet another big thing happens, like COVID."

On top of giving the restaurant a new look, the Food Network's Robert Irvine helped Marchione revamp his menu.

"It was an amazing experience for me and my three children. Getting advice from the best people in the business, in the food industry," said Marchione.

