Local restaurant cries for community help as they fight to stay open

WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WKBW) — Restaurant owners are still feeling the heat from the pandemic. Williamsville Historic Preservation Commission recently voted against Share Kitchen and Bar's patio enclosure plan. Owner Joel Schreck said local leaders are standing in the way of his efforts to keep his doors opened.

"Growth can come later. Its more about surviving now," Schreck said.

Community member and restaurant regular Julian Macy said he has not been happy with the way the commission has been treating Share.

"I was just a little upset that this was taking place right here in my back yard," Macy said.

Scherck said the pandemic hit his business pretty hard and keep the doors opened has become increasingly difficult.

"Its about us having enough seats to sustain higher labor and food costs," he said.

Schreck said the commission has fears that the enclosure will block a view of a historic mill right down sidewalk.

The commission didn't respond yet emailed the meeting minutes that said they voted against the proposal of the expansion and roofed patio.

"It makes me pretty angry that they're not letting businesses succeed in the village," Schreck said.

He mentioned his outdoor patio can only stay opened for four months out of the year. Yet he now needs that seating to keep his business afloat. He said he has no ill intentions for the historic buildings around the restaurant.

"We actually value being a part of a historic village," Schreck said.

Overall he said he fears mom and pop shops are disappearing due to situations like this one.

"By early next year Share will not be here. I'm certain of it," he said.

Schreck is asking the community to help and has posted a petition that can be found at this link.