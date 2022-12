BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two local rescue puppies, Josh Allenhound and Darcy from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, will be featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX.

The Puppy Bowl will air on February 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. on Animal Planet and streaming on discovery+.

It will showcase 122 adoptable puppies and 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. There will be two different teams, Team Ruff and Team Fluff, battling to win the “Lombarky” trophy.

You can find more information here.