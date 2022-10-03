Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local Red Cross Volunteers heading to disaster zone

Volunteers will serve food and assess the needs of storm victims
RED CROSS PIC 2.jpg
wkbw
RED CROSS PIC 2.jpg
Posted at 10:18 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 22:18:57-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The American Red Cross of Western and Central New York is stepping up to the plate to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

As of Sunday night, two dozen local disaster volunteers are on the way, or on standby to head into the disaster zone.

Two of them left from Silver Creek Sunday morning with an emergency response vehicle.

They are used to provide two hot meals to storm victims every day, as well as bottled water and snacks.

They also take information from people, trying to asses their greater needs.

This pair of longtime volunteers is going to Orlando, where they will receive their final assignments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United