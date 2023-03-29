Local record store pairs with Underground Railroad Center to educate all during Women's History Month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are so many iconic women in Western New York. Women that broke barriers beyond the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area.

People like Minnie Gillette, Mary Talbot, Louise Bethune, and so many more. But some historic women of this area could be unfamiliar to some people. That's why Daredevil Records is teaming up with the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center to host its first ever Women's History Month Scavenger Hunt.

The tasks are fun and something to do with your friends, while also an incredibly educational experience. There are 11 clues for the scavenger hunt. It starts out at the record store, but leads you around Niagara Falls, showing off different landmarks, and teaching everyone about the rich history women have in Western New York.

"It's a very deep history here, and it's important to learn about all the brave women here that have done incredible things," Daredevil Records employee, Edyta Chorostkowska said.

The game ends Friday, March 31, and the rules are simple.



Go out with your team and use the clues to find all 11 landmarks on the map above

Take selfies with them to accumulate points

Prize check-in will be 1-8 pm on March 31, and the top three winners will receive a cash prize

After the prizes are out, there will be a Women's History Month dance at the record shop to close out the scavenger hunt and all the festivities that have taken place leading up to it.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, click here.