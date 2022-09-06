Local pro wrestler set to compete for AEW in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Coming home has to be one of the best feelings. Imagine coming home to hundreds, if not thousands of people chanting your name.

That might be the case for Daniel Garcia.

"Hopefully we're going to be in front of 10,000 people," Garcia said.

Garcia is a 23 year old professional wrestler with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He's making a special trip back home to Buffalo to compete on AEW's first card in the Queen City.

"It definitely feels like a culmination of a lot of things. Doing independent shows. I had my first ever match in Buffalo in front of like, 75 people... I won my first title in front of like 300 people at a fire hall in North Tonawanda," Garcia said.

Garcia said this is something he's felt would happen for a long time. He said Buffalo has a great wrestling community, and he wants to be a role model for the kids that may be watching him in the stands.

"With this Buffalo show, I feel like a lot of those things I visualized are finally happening, so it's going to be really special for me," Garcia said.