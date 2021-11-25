Local police departments searching for missing 14-year-old girl

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local police are working together to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

The City of Tonawanda Police Department says Isabella Garnham is missing from "Kids Escaping Drugs" in West Seneca. The department says she was last seen on Sunday at 7:30pm.

Police say Isabella is 5'7" with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she could possibly be in Rochester, West Seneca, Buffalo or the Tonawandas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact West Seneca Police at 716-674-2280.