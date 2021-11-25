Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local police departments searching for missing 14-year-old girl

items.[0].image.alt
City Of Tonawanda Police Department
Police search for missing 14-year-old girl
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 05:33:13-05

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local police are working together to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

The City of Tonawanda Police Department says Isabella Garnham is missing from "Kids Escaping Drugs" in West Seneca. The department says she was last seen on Sunday at 7:30pm.

Police say Isabella is 5'7" with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she could possibly be in Rochester, West Seneca, Buffalo or the Tonawandas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact West Seneca Police at 716-674-2280.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!