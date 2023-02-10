Local pizza shops gearing up for the big game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local Pizza shops are gearing up for the Superbowl this weekend. Research shows "one in 7 families" order take out for the game, 60-percent of those orders are pizza and people eat more than **one billion wings.

7 News went to La Nova on Buffalo's West Side. Owner Joe Todaro says he expects they will deliver between two and three thousand pizzas. Todaro says if you want your pizza on time for the game -- you better order early.

It will also be all hands-on deck at LaPorta's Pizza in Williamsville, a family-owned shop since 1986.

Manager Greg Hanlon and his wife are gearing up for the big day. Hanlon says they'll deliver hundreds of pizzas and wings this Sunday. Both shop owners say you can order online or in person.

