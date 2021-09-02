Local organizations looking to raise $750,000 to support 350 Afghan evacuees coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local organizations are looking to raise $750,000 to support the 350 Afghan refugees coming to Buffalo.

The Western New York Refugee and Asylee Consortium (WNYRAC) which consists of five organizations - Catholic Charities of Buffalo, International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Center, Jewish Family Services of Western New York, and Journey’s End Refugee Services - are launching a collaborative campaign "Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees," to support the evacuees settling in Buffalo while their cases for asylum are decided.

The WNYRAC says unlike refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders from Afghanistan, the evacuees will not have access to services and programs funded by the U.S. government which is why it is organizing the campaign.

The online and in-person community-based campaign will ensure the basic needs of evacuees are met including:

Housing

Health care and nutrition

Enrolling children in school

Providing financial assistance until work authorization is granted

"This will ensure that Afghan evacuees have a soft landing in the City of Good Neighbors, while awaiting the outcome of their petitions for permanent resettlement," a release says.