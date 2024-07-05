Local organizations and law enforcement continue effort to stop gun violence but they need your help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Council member Zeneta Everhart wants to create an Office Of Gun Violence Prevention in Buffalo known by the acronym "BISON," Buffalo Initiative for Safer, Organized Neighborhoods.

As of May this year, Buffalo has lost 12 people to gun violence. Everhart has her own experience with gun violence, her son was injured in the Buffalo mass shooting two years ago that killed 10 of our friends and neighbors.

It will require several steps before an Office Of Gun Violence Prevention could become a reality but in the meantime, there are people working every day on the same goal: eradicating gun violence in the community. They include organizations like MVP, law enforcement officials and city leaders.

"The first thing people say is what can I do or I'm so sad — get involved," said Mia Ayers-Goss, the CEO of the anti-violence organization "Most Valuable Parents" or MVP.

Ayers-Goss said there are a lot of people working hard to fight violence but they need more volunteers.

"People need to understand that it's not the person across the street or the person in that organization. It's you! We need you to help," said Ayers-Goss.

MVP works with parents to help them get the support they need and works to get youth involved in positive activities.

"The main thing that we heard from the community and youth as to why they get in trouble or why they are doing the things they're doing, the number one thing is we don't have anything else to do," Ayers-Goss said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the city has a summer youth program to help keep kids busy.

"You certainly see in the summertime, schools out, there's a lot of time that kids have on their hands and unfortunately that's when the potential for trouble rears its ugly head," said Commissioner Gramaglia.

He said they have been working hard over the past several years to identify problem areas.

"We're also doing a lot of intelligence-driven investigations on people that are driving the gun violence and getting our intelligence detectives and our police officers after those individuals," Gramgalia said.

As police work to form positive relationships with youth, MVP is asking for your help with one of their programs.

"We have the Neil Dobbins inner city restorative basketball league. We just need more cooperation," explained Ayers-Goss, and explained they need more gym space.

"It has been extremely difficult so if you are in government or if you are in Buffalo Public Schools or you know someone... we need access to space to take these youth to help them," said Ayers-Goss.

She said you can also sponsor a team or be a mentor through MVP.

"People have to stop pointing fingers at others and look at themselves," Ayers-Goss said.

For information on how you can volunteer or donate click here.