Local organization working to "Be a Blessing" for those in need this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This is the season of giving, and one Buffalo non-profit is asking you to "be a blessing" for someone in need.

Be A Blessing Buffalo is run by Katie Tolley and her family. After her father passed away in 2019, the family made it their mission to celebrate Christmas without commercializing it. Since then, they have helped roughly 3,000 men, women and children through different local organizations and donation drives.

"With our broken hearts, we picked ourselves up and decided to do what we thought was a couple families and turned into thousands," says Tolley.

This year, they are not only helping families in need, but also local small businesses. They are partnering with Half & Half Boutique on Elmwood Avenue. On Saturday December 9th, 15% of the proceeds from the boutique will go towards Be A Blessing. They also encourage you to buy clothes there for a teenagers in need.

"This group really centers in on individual people and family and speaks with them, meets with them and we want to be a part of it," says Jennifer Bronstein, the owner of Half & Half.

That's not the only way you can help. Through December 21st, you can drop off gifts for children under 18 years old, to more than a dozen participating businesses. They can be clothes, arts and crafts, toys or games.

You can find all the drop of locations in the Facebook post below. Be A Blessing has an Amazon wishlist to help you find gifts. You can also donate to the Be A Blessing GoFundMe, for them to buy gifts for those in need.