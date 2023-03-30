Local organization teams up with Harmonia Collaborative Care to bring unique twist to mental health support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mental Health Awareness month begins in May, but having the dialogue 365 days a year is crucial. Valerie Nowak is the CEO of Harmonia Collaborative Care. She said that since COVID, more people have come forward looking for avenues that lead to a healthy mental lifestyle.

"What the pandemic did give us was a greater need for mental health care more than ever," Nowak said.

Which is why they're looking for out of the box ways to connect people, and help them through whatever struggles they may be going through. That's why Harmonia is partnering with OnCore Golf on Thursday night for their 'Tune up for golf & Tune up for mental health event"

"The timing is really perfect," Nowak said, as Harmonia gets ready for their first ever event in their 51 year history.

The event is sold out, but Nowak wants to continue working with the community and letting them know services like Harmonia are always there.

"Awareness is everything. If people don't know that they have resources available, they're certainly not going to utilize them. Educating the community is so important," Nowak said.

If you or a loved one is in need of mental health support, you can call the numbers below:

Erie County:

716-834-3131

Niagara County:

716-285-3515

Or click here for online support.