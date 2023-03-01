Local nutrition expert gives advice on healthy living during National Nutrition Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eating healthy is one of those necessary topics to talk about, but it’s really hard. Especially if you have fitness or health goals.

Eating a certain amount of calories a day, whether it’s cutting back the amount you eat or adding on. It’s hard, especially when we’re all so used to our routines of what we enjoy eating.

March is National Nutrition Month. While it may be a tad mundane, considering it’s always such a talked about topic, it’s important to have that dialogue.

"We should all enjoy our food that we're eating, Just because you're altering something doesn't mean the food is going to taste bad. We should really try to make sure the food is nutritious, but also that's really tasty and enjoyable," Manis said.

Katie Manis is the Director of Nutrition and Dietetics at Buffalo State University. She works with her students that are aspiring dietitians, bringing them to hospitals, and other parts of the Buffalo community to help everybody make changes to their diet.

Those changes, even the smallest of changes, could drastically affect the way people live their lives.

"We tend to eat the foods we like, and sometimes making drastic changes doesn't always fit into everyone's world," Manis said.

Manis and I covered a lot of topics about healthy living and alternative food choices:

Avocado/Black Bean brownies

Little nutritional difference between brown and white rice

Frying food with cooking oils less

Shopping at stores that are less expensive to find those healthier items

Buy frozen fruit/vegetables for a cheaper, longer kept option

For more information on National Nutrition Month, click here.