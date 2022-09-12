Local nursing students speak out over new testing protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — College students in Western New York have been back to campus for a few weeks now. For Trocaire College Nursing Students, they came back to a surprise.

At orientation, they were met with a new academic program.

“We were given a brand new progression policy, and this was put into place four days before the start of the semester,” One nursing student said.

This program included the HESI, or the Health Education Systems Incorporated Exam, which is a test taken every semester by nursing students to help track your progress on what you need to study.

But as of last week, third and fourth semester students no longer have to take the HESI as a measurement that would keep them in school.

"You’re happy because it affects yourself and those you’ve gone to class with for the past few semesters. It affects all of you in a positive way, however you feel for those under you who worked so hard to get where you’re at, but it’s going to be that much harder of a road for them,” One nursing student said.

But second semester nursing students are still having to take the test.

“It’s not right for them to have their entire career or future career taken from them simply based on an exam that literally holds no weight. It is just predictive. It tells you where you need to study. It is a study tool at most,” One nursing student said.

Students are still trying to get it overturned for second semester students.

I reached out to Trocaire College for a comment, but have yet to hear anything back.

