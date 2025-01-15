Local nursing homes urge Governor Kathy Hochul to address a Medicaid funding crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local nursing homes are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to address a Medicaid funding crisis that they say threatens their survival.

The recent closure of the Weinberg Campus in Getzville has highlighted the issue, as nursing homes call for an immediate increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates to prevent further closures.

Christopher Koenig, president and CEO of Schofield Care, stated that the cost of operating a nursing home has increased by about 50% over the past 17 years, while Medicaid reimbursement rates have only risen by 14%.

Koenig warned that without action, more nursing homes will be forced to close, leading to job losses and families needing to care for loved ones at home.

The urgency of the situation has prompted nursing home leaders to press the governor for a swift response, though no official comment has been received from her office yet.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”