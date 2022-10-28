Watch Now
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York

Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 13:24:03-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Overnight winter parking restrictions in some Western New York locations begin November 1. The following locations have delayed restrictions due to favorable weather forecasts in the coming weeks:

Town of Tonawanda

The Town of Tonawanda Board announced Friday that winter parking restrictions have been delayed until November 15.

The ban prohibits any vehicles from parking on the streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. for snowplows and salters.

Town of Cheektowaga

Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that winter parking restrictions have been delayed until the "snow season starts."

Warnings may be released but no parking tickets will be issued until there is "considerable accumulations" of snow.

