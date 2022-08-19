Local mother to hold memorial football game in honor of late son

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1 in 13 people have asthma in the United States. When Malik Robinson was three-years-old, he had his first asthma attack.

"I was scared to death every minute of every day," Malik's mom, Kya Robinson said.

Asthma affected the way that Malik lived his life. His friends say he would have to bring machines to help him breathe to sleepovers, and it was always something to think about for everyone around him.

In November, 2020, Malik told his mom he was 'feeling a little tight' and decided to drive himself to the hospital to get checked out by the doctor.

"For him, if he could drive himself, he was okay. I didn't think anything of it. I woke up at midnight and thought they should've been back by now... I wasn't prepared to hear what I heard," Robinson said.

Malik passed away from a sudden asthma attack later that night.

"It's still so hard to say," Robinson said.

Robinson knew she wanted to carry out the legacy of her son and continue to raise awareness around asthma in the Buffalo area. That's why she's working with Camp Not-A-Wheeze to bring a memorial flag football event to Lackawanna in his honor.

“Football was my son’s passion. It was everything he loved,” Robinson said

The event will be held at Lackawanna Veterans Stadium Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1-7 pm.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Not-A-Wheeze. If you want to donate to the GoFundMe around the event, you can click here.