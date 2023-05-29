Local Marine Veteran opens up on experience with PTSD, shares how golf & PGA Hope saved his life

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nick Martone has an incredible life story to share.

"If I called it quits and kept down the road I was on, I wouldn't have had the opportunity to make the relationships and have the experiences I have now," Martone said.

As a Marine Veteran in Afghanistan, Martone returned back to Buffalo struggling with PTSD, and thoughts of suicide. He said when he found PGA Hope, he was only one of a few dozen members, but golf has changed his life. The skills on the course definitely translate to life skills off it.

"The everyday veterans have to deal with their own thoughts, and that's taxing. To find this release is great for them. You see the impact. Veterans struggle with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide. Addressing the ball and playing golf takes their mind off what they might be thinking about from service," Martone said.

With Glen Oak Golf Club as a beacon for PGA Hope, Martone said there are now hundreds of members in Western New York that play together, are there for each other, and can grow as people and friends.

For more information on PGA Hope, click here.