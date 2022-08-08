Local man with ALS gets Christmas in July gift to help with costs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a gift that had so many meanings to it.

"We were visiting family out in West Seneca and I kind of got the sense that something was happening,” Eric Huet said.

In 2019, Huet found out that he had ALS. To this day, ALS is still an incredibly rare disease, so here are a few facts about it below:

Typically is diagnosed in people who are 55 to 75 years old

On average, doctors say most people only live up to five years after diagnosis.

5,000 new cases diagnosed each year

In July, Huet and his partner, Brian Hubert, received a Christmas in July gift that was full of gift cards. It was something that would cover groceries. It was just something that helped.

In moments like that, when people give back. Some may not even know who you are, and others might. Regardless, it's the thought and the act that really make a difference in helping someone.

“Just the little things. I really see how important they are,” Hubert said.

There's a lot of room to let something like ALS overwhelm you everyday. Hubert said he sees what happens behind the scenes. There will obviously be days when things aren't perfect, but there's always a reason to smile.

“We laugh way more than we cry or get upset,” Hubert said.

Because they're trying to live life to its fullest extent whenever they can.

“If he wants to go somewhere, we’ll go somewhere. We just have to adapt and roll with each day because it’s different,” Hubert said.

Because although Huet's ALS has worsened, his outlook on life is something we can all aspire toward.

"Despite how emotional I am right now, there is still a lot of joy," Huet said.

To donate to Eric's GoFundMe, you can click here.