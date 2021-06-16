Local 'living museum' to host virtual Juneteenth celebration

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Communities around Western New York are beginning to celebrate Juneteenth.

Wednesday, the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford is hosting a "virtual field trip" event to explore how African American New Yorkers would have celebrated the end of slavery in the United States.

The event will feature a demonstration on preparing a feast on a wood-burning stove, and family-friendly how-to demonstrations on making treats like strawberry pie and sweet tea.

