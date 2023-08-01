Local lawmakers frustrated with U.S.-Canadian Border traffic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There have been frustrations at the U.S.-Canada Border.

Those who drove along the 190 recently may have noticed long lines waiting to get back into the U.S. from Canada.

This afternoon, wait times were particularly long, the average wait time on the U.S. side of the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection is about 35 minutes during the afternoon hours.

Wait times were anywhere from 55 minutes, to over an hour-and-a-half.

The Biden Administration began sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has deployed more than 23,000 agents to the Southern Border, making this the most any president has even done.

However, the move does not sit well with New York State lawmakers saying this is causing staffing shortages here at the Northern Border, which is causing longer wait times for drivers and truckers crossing into the U.S., via the U.S.-Canada Border.

Travel efficiency across the border is critical for local economies along the U.S.-Canada Border.

Canada is the largest international inbound market to the United States, with nearly 21 million visitors spending $20.8 billion annually.

Congress members Brian Higgins and Elise Stefanik serve as co-chairs of the northern border caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The two releasing a statement saying in part:

"Traffic has only reached 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels yet our booths are still understaffed. Long waits dissuade travelers from crossing the border, stifle economic activity, and cause undue harm to our border communities."

According to their offices, the Port of Buffalo was required to send 32 frontline officers and 2 supervisors to the Southern Border deployment in wave 8, beginning in June.

Another 33 CPB Officers from Buffalo are scheduled to be sent to the Southern Border in wave 9, beginning in August.

These deployments, which began in April of 2022, last 60 days each.

The Southern Border deployments are compounding the existing shortage of at least 1,800 CBP officers nationwide.

7 News reached out to the U.S. Border and Customs Office for a comment and have not heard back.