Local K-9's heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two lucky pups are heading to Arizona next month for the Super Bowl!

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Friday that two police K-9 units from the NFTA Transit Police have been chosen to work security detail at Super Bowl LVII.

Liza and Eci will travel to Arizona with their handlers, officers Luke Whelan and Dina Bigham, to help with security at State Farm Stadium before and after the big game in February.

“It’s an honor to be selected to represent our department and the City of Good Neighbors at such a large-scale event. We both are very excited for the opportunity to work at another Super Bowl.” - Officer Dina Bigham

This is not the first time Liza and Eci have been chosen to work the Super Bowl. Three years ago, the duo traveled to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, tickets for Super Bowl LVII range from $6,000 to over $20,000 on Ticketmaster.