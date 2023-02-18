Local K-9 heading to NBA All Star Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Friday that K-9 Eiko from the NFTA Transit Police has been chosen to work security detail at the NBA All Star Game.

Eiko, an explosive detection canine, traveled to Utah with Officer Elliot Justinger on Tuesday. The duo will help with security at various events leading up to the big game Sunday.

Eiko previously traveled to Inglewood California in 2022 to work the Super Bowl.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, tickets for the NBA All Star Game range from $530 to over $2,500 on Ticketmaster.