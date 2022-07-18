Watch Now
Local ice cream shops helping to lick out cancer

Portion of Saturday's proceeds go to American Cancer Society
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 20:34:05-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's National Ice Cream Day Saturday, but it comes with a more serious side for those whose lives have been touched by cancer.

The owners of several local ice cream shops are helping to lick cancer by donating a percentage of their sales on Saturday to the American Cancer Society.

One of those ice cream stands is Kate's Country Cousins on Broadway in Lancaster.

This is the first year that the owners are taking part in this event, and they hope to make it an annual tradition.

Other local ice cream shops that took part includes The Village Scoop on Central Avenue in Lancaster, Frosty's on George Urban Boulevard in Depew, Frosty's on Broadway in Lancaster, and Our Ice Cream Truck in East Aurora.

