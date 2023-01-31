Local hospitals to create resources for health care workers who may experience anxiety and depression

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Local hospitals are working to create resources for health care workers who may experience anxiety, depression or suicidal challenges. Like for icu nurse Jennifer Missland who has been in the medical field for 29 years.

She shares that her roots run deep at Roswell Park Compressive Cancer Center as she spent her moms last moments by her bedside.

"There's a lot of compartmentalizing. when i was with her i was with her and when I was at work I tried to put it away which is what a lot of nurses do," Missland said.

Leaning on her co-workers, she said mentally struggled. The COVID-19 Pandemic, Missland said, had a similar effect on many health care workers. As a result Roswell Park has created Code Lavender.

"Available for anybody to call when there is stressful times," she shared.

Missland states employees can fill out an online form and the resiliency team will find the best help for each situation.

Jessica Visser is the Vice President of Patient Care Services at Mercy Hospital. She says mental health is so important in the medical field.

"We sometimes overlook the fact that those that are taking care need to be taken care of too," she said. "Our nurses they get caught up in being what they can to our patients and providing what our patients need. and sometimes they're the last person they think about."

Vice President of Mission Integration Bill Vaughan said the mind, body and soul are connected.

"We know that we're at our best when our whole self is is cared for - body mind and spirit," he shared.

That's exactly why Mercy Hospital has resources like spiritual care, employee assistance programs, and a partnership with credible mind for 24-hour service. All while offering financial help where needed.

"People find themselves in financial hardship or crisis our caregivers we have what's called the helping hands fund," Vaughan said.

Alyssa Hamel is the Psychiatric Nursing Program Director at the University at Buffalo. She said a lot of mental health recognition starts in the classroom.

"We really need to focus on providing education and trauma informed care," Hamel said. "We can not go through life just worrying about just solely our physical health."

Missland says Code Lavender is a step in the right director and she hopes the health care industry continues to grow when it come to mental health resources.