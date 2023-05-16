Local Golfer with Cerebral Palsy shares inspiring story, looks to grow adaptive golf in Western New York

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nate Forrestel said he never expected any of this. He's just a Western New Yorker who loves his favorite sport.

"I always say I’m just a kid from Buffalo. I try to say I’m just a guy who hits golf balls," Forrestel said.

Now that he's amassed over 30,000 followers on Tik Tok, has met fans in person, and delivered speeches across the state, nothing makes him nervous anymore. Okay, maybe that's not the only reason why he's not nervous anymore.

“After you meet Josh Allen, nothing really fazes you anymore. It’s like meeting the pope in buffalo," Forrestel said.

Now, Forrestel is partnering with PGA and the Adaptive Golf Association as an ambassador to spread adaptive golf throughout Western New York. Monday, May 15 was his first day of getting to know other adaptive golfers, and he said their stories are inspiring.

“To watch these people work and go at it, it’s incredible… The passion and love I have for golf. To see it on other people is huge," Forrestel said.

As adaptive golf continues to grow in Western New York, Nate said it doesn't matter what your ability is. If you want to achieve something in life, just do it, and don't give up.

“You can’t really stop because once you get to stopping, you’re almost done…. You can’t go half speed," Forrestel said.

A few big players in making all this possible are Glen Oak Golf Club, OnCore Golf, and PGA.

To get involved, you can email Debrudylynn@gmail.com