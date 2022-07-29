Local food truck feeling sting of inflation and gas prices

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food trucks are an opportunity for people to gather in one common area and taste something new from a restaurant that they may have never visited.

In Cheektowaga, business is still high for The Cheesy Chick, a popular food truck in the Buffalo area, but that doesn't mean everything is looking great. Due to a high national inflation rate that's sitting over 9%, and gas that averages out at $4.27 a gallon, it's causing businesses like The Cheesy Chick to have to adapt and adjust.

As of right now they are implementing a rental fee for when they book locations. This is something new that they haven't done in their 10 years of business, but owner, Jonathan Rowan, said they have to if they just want to stay afloat.

He added that he hopes his customers can stay with him through these challenging times as they look to accommodate the customer and adjust to the rise in prices.