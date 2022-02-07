Local flower shortage: What to know before shopping for Valentine's Day

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nationally, fresh flowers are in short supply. Here's the fast facts from the International Floral Trading Organization:

247,717 jobs in floral industry were lost between 2019-2021.

More than 3,000 floral farms - about one third of world’s farms, closed during 2019-2021.

More than double the amount of weddings set to occur in 2022 than in 2021 and 2020.

Prices of higher-end flowers, such as specific types of roses have jumped as high as 90%.

Local florists and flower shops are also feeling the pinch - just days away from Valentine's Day.

"The volume of flowers we go through is absurd. Valentine's Day is by far our biggest holiday of the year, and this year is even more than usual. But this one will be different," said Maureen Bartley, the owner of Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market on Ellicot St. in Buffalo - which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Bartley tells 7 News she hasn't had issues getting flowers in stock, but different varieties have experienced much more volatility than usual.

"Plain and simple ... its been harder to get certain flowers, and that makes prices go up," said Bartley.

Cathy McGovern with Trillium Courtyard Florist in Amherst tells 7 News they're also feeling the pinch.

"There's absolutely flowers we can't get right now," said McGovern.

The local shop says they've had to raise prices slightly per stem, for example from $3.50 to $5.00 due to high demand and low stock of roses. That increase could set you back about $20.00 extra if you chose to buy a dozen.

"Its certainly a big movement, and we expect it to stay that way for a considerable amount of time," McGovern added.

Both florists gave quite similar advice for what your steps should be if you are looking to by some flowers for your special someone this Valentine's Day, February 14th.