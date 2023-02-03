Local fitness instructor rides to help the fight against cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just over one month, Roswell Park will come together with several local businesses in the area to continue the fight against cancer. Every year, they host 'Ice Cycle to End Cancer' at Riverworks. All the proceeds raised from the event go toward Roswell's cancer research.

For that event, you have to register to get on a bike, and represent a business. Stefanie Kopecki owns HYPE Fitness, located in Seneca One Tower. She's only been open since October, and wanted to be a part of Ice Cycle with her new business. Unfortunately, she was unable to get a spot, as everything was full for the March event.

That didn't stop her from wanting to help the cause. This Saturday, February 4, she'll host her own cycling event in the lobby of Seneca One, with all the proceeds going toward Roswell.

There were 54 available cycling spots, and it'll be a sellout.

However, it'll still be a community event. If you want to still donate to Roswell through HYPE Fitness, you can do so by clicking here.