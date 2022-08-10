Local filmmaker and director return to hold casting call for 'CONFLICTED II – The Prequel'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Duece King, a local writer, producer and filmmaker, and Amire Reed, a local movie director, will return to Buffalo to hold a casting call for their latest film "CONFLICTED II – The Prequel."

The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m. A release says candidates can register at filminquiries213@gmail.com.

The film will feature Buffalo native and national hip-hop recording artist Benny the Butcher.

Officials said the success of “CONFLICTED”, which featured Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, R&B singer J Holiday and actor Michael Rappaport, led King and Reed to write, produce and direct “CONFLICTED II – The Prequel."

“It’s our goal to showcase Buffalo in our new movie with local talent. This is a tremendous opportunity for the Buffalo community to demonstrate their artistic talents whether from the acting side or the production side of filmmaking. We have already received well over 700 applicants from all over the country for the Buffalo casting call of CONFLICTED II –The Prequel. This will no doubt be our biggest casting call to date." - Deuce King