Local farmers worry about poor air quality for employees

EDEN, NY (W.K.B.W.) — With Air Quality Advisories for New York State this week, outdoor workers and their employees worry about the safety of being out in the elements.

WKBW

For 5th-generation farmer Evan Zittel, the smoke and haze was a surprise.

"It's crazy waking up and seeing how foggy and hazy it was," said Zittel, manager of Amos Zittel & Sons Inc in Eden.

Zittel and his family have owned the farm and greenhouse in Eden, a staple in the community for 120 years.

The farm employs 80-plus workers to help pick over 400 acres of vegetables.

WKBW

But with the air quality being unhealthy, Zittel decided to take care of his hardworking employees.

"We made sure they had an extra long lunch break; they had an extra break during the day... Then we ensured they got home early if they were fatigued or feeling well. Just check in with them tonight to ensure everything is okay, and we will check in with them tonight and get back into it tomorrow," said Zittel.

WKBW

The crops, however, are a different story, Zittel tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson.

"They are actually up taking the carbon dioxide, so it's not great for them, but it's not terrible for them; we are most concerned for our workforce, ourselves, and our neighbors," said Zittel.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Thursday for most of New York State, including Western New York. The hazy and smoky conditions are expected to last at least through Friday.