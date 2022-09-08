Local farmers speak out against new state minimum wage threshold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local farms in New York State could spend more over the next decade. That's because of the new wage threshold that takes weekly hours from 60 to 40 hours per week.

With this new motion, it would span over a 10 year window. Every 2 years, the hourly threshold will decrease four hours. It will look a little something like this:

2024: 56 hours per week

2026: 52 hours per week

2028: 48 hours per week

2030: 44 hours per week

2032: 40 hours per week

Over the next 45 days, New York's Labor Commission can look at the plan, and either accept or reject it. There will also be a 15 day window for public comment, where farmers/anybody else can voice their concerns over this project.