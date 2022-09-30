Local experts discuss concussions in youth sports following NFL incidents

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Concussions are back in the national spotlight following recent incidents in the NFL including the scary head injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The same injuries that professional athletes face are also common in youth sports.

In fact, a 2019 study published in the Oxford Academic showed the overall incidence of concussion among youth athletes across 12 different sports was 12-percent.

"To get a concussion is not the end of the world, but you do need to see someone that knows how to help you get back to your normal functioning level," says Dr. Jennifer McVige, The Head of the Concussion Center at Dent Neurologic Institute. "I do think we have come a long way, and we know a lot. I just don't know that we know how to implement what we know."

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that occurs following a jolt of blow to the head.

Symptoms include

Headache

Confusion

Mood swings

Anger

Sadness

Sleep disturbance

Treatment for concussions can vary depending on the severity of the injury but Dr. McVige likes to see her younger patients as soon as possible.

"For me the educational component is huge. There are things we can do right upfront," says Dr. McVige. "If things start lingering past a month, we really need interventions."

Then there is the question of when is too soon to get your child back in the game. Dr. McVige says that can be difficult to navigate.

"Families get angry with me, and frustrated" says Dr. McVige. "Why can't he go back already? I'm like, I'm not your friend, I'm your doctor. My job is to make sure your child is healthy and well."

And while concussions are more prevalent in high contact sports like football, hockey, soccer and cheerleading, it's important to know the symptoms and that they can happen in any activity.

"You only get one brain. You get two arms, and two legs, but you only get one brain. You don't get another shot."