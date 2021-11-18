Local emergency family homeless shelter asking for community support to replace its van

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local emergency family homeless shelter is asking for community support to replace its van following a crash.

Family Promise of WNY (FPWNY) said the 12-passenger van is used to transport the families it serves, two weeks ago the van was in a serious accident and has been deemed a total loss by its insurance company.

"FPWNY is one of just two emergency family shelters in Erie County – most larger shelters separate men from women and children. We keep families together through the crisis of homelessness – which is even more critical considering that over 70% of our guests are children," a release says.

FPWNY said the van is critical to its effort and each day it doesn't have a van the families suffer.

If you or someone you know may be able to help in securing a replacement van you can contact Executive Director Luanne Firestone at 716-771-3007 (work), 716-536-6879 (cell) or email her at luanne.firestone@fpwny.org

You can find more information on FPWNY here.