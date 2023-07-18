Local dog named Piper to receive training to be service dog for local veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John W. Danforth Company and leaders from WNY Heroes came together on Monday to meet a special dog named Piper.

Piper is being sponsored by Danforth through the WNY Heroes “Pawsitive for Heroes” program and will undergo training to be a service dog for a local veteran.

Piper's name is a tribute to a fallen service member.

"Named her Piper after a local National Guard female soldier who had passed away, and when we reached out to the family to ask about the names they wanted to call her Piper because their daughter was huge with the bagpipes and it was picked up in the Army and everyone referred to her as Piper," said Chris Kreiger, President/Co-founder of WNY Heroes.

The “Pawsitive for Heroes” program was launched in 2014, dogs and their handlers go through an 18-month training program to prepare the dogs for their important role.