Local Doctor says Reinstated Mask Mandate is Unlikely in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state health department says there were just more than 900 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. In Los Angeles County in California, they are recording a thousand new cases per day.

“The greatest risk for themselves and others are the unvaccinated or those who have received just a single shot of the RNA vaccines,” Dr. Thomas Russo from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine said.

The reinstated mask mandate in Los Angeles comes as the delta variant becomes more prominent.

“It’s highly infectious and it’s going to find you eventually,” Dr. Russo said.

Dr. Russo said he thinks Buffalo is in a good place, but we are not out of the woods.

“We’ve had a pretty good degree of vaccination, our work is not yet done, we still have a significant minority in our population who have yet to be vaccinated,” Dr. Russo said.

55.3% of Erie County residents are fully vaccinated. Dr. Russo said he thinks things will continue to trend positively

“It’s unlikely we are going to have a mask mandate indoors for individuals that are fully vaccinated here in buffalo,” Dr. Russo said.

Children age 11 and under are still ineligible to get vaccinated. With the school year around the corner, Dr. Russo said schools should do what they can to keep teachers and students safe.

“The best way to protect yourself is mask usage indoors packaged together with other public health measures,” Dr. Russo said.