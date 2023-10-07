Local dance group celebrates diversity through song

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amor and Heritage is a dance group that was officially established in 2012 by MarCe Zerrate.

Being from Columbia, Zerrate wanted to start a group that would provide an appreciation for different cultures through music and dance.

“What we do with dance in our organization educates all kinds of people multiculturally and in a diverse way.”

Andrea Bruno has been with Amor and Heritage for several years and supports the organization's mission for educating others about culture and tradition.

“To the people who either are familiar with it and just wanna keep on embracing their culture and people who don’t know about it and would like to learn about our culture. So, it’s important to spread the love of our dance company with everyone.-

While the group is made of of a large part of Hispanic and Latino individuals, everyone is welcome and every culture is celebrated.

“We don’t only limit ourselves to the Latino or Hispanic culture. We do embrace all cultures,” said Zerrate.

The group has several events coming soon with more information available on their website.