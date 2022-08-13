Local couple prepares combat gear to help Ukrainian Armed Forces

LARKINVILLE N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to fight, Bria Pohle and her husband, Jesse Pohle, are partnering with Buffalo's own Army Navy Outfitters to prepare six bags of gear for the as they plan to travel to the Ukraine next week.

Bria Pohle said she has a much deeper connect to Ukraine. She moved to the Ukraine when she was just 13-years-old, and now feels the drive to help what she considers family.

"It means a lot to me personally just having grown up in Ukraine for thirty years. They aren't just those people somewhere in the world to me. They're my friends, my family, people that I know by name, who's faces I know and have had conversations with," she said.

Manager of Army Navy Outfitters, Richard Geist, said Pohle packed tactical helmets, tactical gloves, combat boots and other things to keep soldiers warm and dry throughout the day and night while fighting a war.

"We've heard that the Ukrainian's are running around defending their country in Levi jeans and white running shoes. So our hearts go out," Geist said.

He states with tears in his eyes how the world is one and that Buffalo and the Ukraine are family.

Pohle is a singer and started out by raising money for the soldiers through benefit concerts. She now has the green light to go to the Ukraine and is wasting no time gathering gear and buying a flight.

"It's going home is what it is for me. That means a lot and to be able to take stuff and not go empty handed but to be able to take stuff. You know give them a pair of boots and be like 'look you're not forgotten,'" Pohle said.

If you are looking for updates on Pohle's trip, please visit her Youtube channel, Instagram or Facebook.

