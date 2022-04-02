Watch
Local company designed pennants for RJ's special night

Oxford Pennants designed the pennant hanging at arena
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 16:14:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local company Oxford Pennant designed the pennants used during last night's ceremony honoring Rick Jeanerett.

The company shared photos on its Instagram page detailing the design process.
Oxford Pennant is located in downtown Buffalo, only miles from where the banner now hangs at the Key Bank Center honoring RJ and his 51 years as the voice of the Sabres.

According to the post: "Before we sealed the edges for R-J's banner... the sewers who worked on the project stitched a small tag featuring their names into the bottom right corner."

