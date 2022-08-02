Local communities celebrating 2022 National Night Out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August and it is described on its website as "a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships."

Several local communities have National Night Out activities scheduled, you can find more information below.

Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown, city staffers and representatives from the Buffalo Police and Fire departments will be visiting National Night Out block parties to distribute brochures highlighting on-going public safety and anti-crime initiatives.There will also be giveaways including: bike helmets, Child ID Kits, Junior Police Badges, and National Night Out coloring books about city departments and services.

Allentown

The Allentown Association, Kleinhans Community Association and One Symphony Circle will host a party at Symphony Circle by Pennsylvania St., in front of Kleinhans Music Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, live music, activities and more. The event is free and open to all residents of Allentown.

FruitBelt Coalition aka Fruit of the City

Will host National Night Out activities at the William/Emslie YMCA located at 585 William Street in Buffalo beginning from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be free food, free activities and free games.

Town of Tonawanda

Town of Tonawanda police and the Crime Resistance Executive Board will host National Night Out activites at Lincoln Arena on Parker Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orchard Park/Hamburg

The Town Of Hamburg Fire Chiefs Association will be joined by the Orchard Park and Hamburg police departments to host National Night Out events at ECC South from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.