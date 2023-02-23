Local climber qualifies for USA Climbing Youth National Bouldering Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker is taking his rock climbing talents to the national stage.

Clarence teenager Colden Floss has qualified for the USA Climbing Youth National Bouldering Championships after placing second in the Divisional Championships earlier this month.

7 Sports first introduced you to Floss in September 2022 as a part of our Super 7 series, highlighting the achievements and impact young athletes are having around Western New York.

Since then, Floss has been dominating competitions left and right throughout the 2022-2023 season; according to his father, Kevin, Floss has won four bouldering competitions and placed second in three.

Bouldering is a discipline in which climbers neither use a rope nor a harness to climb short routes or "problems" on walls no taller than 15 feet. The Youth National Bouldering Championship is set to take place in July.

As he prepares for that competition, Floss will also be putting on the harness to compete in rope climbing season. His father says Colden is hopeful he will also "qualify for rope Nationals like he did last season."

Floss finished 17th in the Youth National Rope Championship in 2022.