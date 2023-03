WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Smita Chutke is not just a commercial real estate portfolio manager by day, she's also a Netflix competition-winning chef and spice maker.

Chutke recently won an episode of Netflix's new cooking competition, "Cook at All Costs," a show where contestants bid on $25,000 worth of ingredients to make an appetizing dish that impresses celebrity chef judges.

You can buy spices and follow Smita's recipes on her website, here.