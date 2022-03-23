Local chef advances to finals on "Chopped"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local chef put his skills to the test on national television Tuesday night. Chef Darian Bryan, Executive Chef at The Plating Society, appeared on the Food Network program "Chopped".

Chef Bryan advanced to the finals in this cooking competition. Chefs compete to create the most delicious dishes using a set of surprise ingredients. In this episode, each dish must include a fried component. Four contestants were eliminated one by one until a champion was determined. Chef Bryan finished in second place.

Chef Bryan came to Western New York from Jamaica, studying at both ECC Culinary and Buffalo State College. He calls The Plating Society a private dining experience, where he cooks and entertains for a more intimate audience.