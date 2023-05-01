Local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity volunteers become big brothers to our communities young men

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids face many challenges these days and their mental and emotional health is becoming a top priority. That's why the chapter of a local fraternity decided to become big brothers for a day to young men here in buffalo.

The basketball court at King Charter School is just the warm up to give young people the tools they need to get through whatever life throws their way. Avery Duncan is a mentee who has siblings at home. He shared that his mentor and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity , Elton Mitchell, makes him feel heard.

"I have somebody else to talk to," Duncan stated.

He also has someone to look up to.

"He got wisdom to teach me," Duncan said.

Mitchell shared that he takes great pride in who he is to Duncan.

"Just to provide and example to teach him how to be a leader and to strive academically," Mitchell said.

The National Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is bringing their efforts to Buffalo's back yard - partnering with the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity volunteers for brotherly mentorship.

Organizers say they are always looking for more volunteer to continue touching the lives of the communities most vulnerable. If you are interested in becoming a big brother or big sister visit this website.