Local car dealers see an improvement in inventory - all you need know before buying your next car

AMHERST N.Y. (WKBW) — Local car dealers are also seeing improved inventory. Some dealers tell us the market is looking up just in time ahead for a busy summer season.

What can consumers expect?

"I think anyone in the market the last two years would tell you how frustrating it was," President of the Niagara frontier Auto Dealers Association Paul Stasiak said.

Inflation and a supply shortage have hindered the car industry for some time. Yet, Stasiak shared how things are turning around.

“The supply chain shortage has gotten better the availability has gotten much more,” he said.

What about financially?

Marketing Director for West Herr Matt Lasher said the average down payment ranges between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on an individual's credit score and driving history.

He said the market can see some increases when it comes to pricing if the car in demand is a newer manufactured vehicle.

"The prices of used cars are stabilized. So I wouldn't worry about the prices dramatically increasing or decreasing in that sector," Lasher shared. "We have seen some new car vehicles go up in price."

When is a good time to buy, sell or trade?

Lasher said now is a good time with the increase in inventory and stabilization of pricing. As the snow slowly leaves Western New York, Stasiak stated good weather can come with good opportunities to secure a new vehicle.

Stasiak's advice is to always do your homework before signing anything.

