Local café announces closure after almost seven years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local café Remedy House announced via Instagram on Tuesday that the business is closing its doors "effective immediately" after almost 7 years.

However, it seems like Remedy House won't be gone for good.

The cafe's location in Five Points is going to be transitioning to new ownership per the account's post.

"It's been a privilege to grow alongside you and to call so many of you our friends. Coffee, egg on a roll, and a spritz will be waiting for you when Remedy House returns. Cheers!"

The post also states that a more detailed account of Remedy House's future will be released soon.