Local businesses prepare for influx of business during Super Bowl weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the country, with last year almost raking in 100 million viewers. People watch it in different ways.

You can obviously attend the game in-person, which will cost a ton of money, you can go to a family member/friend's house, or you can go to a public watch party.

This is the time of year where local businesses hold their own version of a 'Super Bowl' because they see a lot of traffic during the NFL's biggest game of the year. Hofbräuhaus in downtown Buffalo is no different. They'll be hosting a weekend full of events in celebration of the Super Bowl, and they'll cap it off with a watch party Sunday at 6:30 pm.

Hofbräuhaus will also have the following promotions to go with the watch party:

$14 wings

$16 Weck and Wings combo

$10 Large pretzel combo

$5 Half liters

$10 Full liters

High Noon Buckets

$15 Jagermeister 'shotskis'

$15 Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Shotboards

Our team was able to find a few other businesses that will be hosting Super Bowl watch parties on February 12 with deals: