Local businesses extend lifelines to laid-off Sumitomo Rubber employees

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was just last week when the sudden closure of Sumitomo Rubbersent shock waves through the Town of Tonawanda and Western New York region. More than 1,500 employees learned they had lost their jobs.

Since that devastating news broke, a handful of local businesses and state offices have extended lifelines to those laid-off employees.

Rosina Foods is looking for individuals with strong mechanical backgrounds to join its team.

Rosina Foods Rosina Foods offers hiring opportunities to laid-off employees from Sumitomo Rubber.

The Basil Family of Dealerships is also hanging out the help wanted sign, offering paid training and the opportunity to earn $70k the first year of employment.

Basil Family of dealerships Basil Family of dealerships offering training and employment to laid-off Sumitomo Rubber employees

The New York State Department of Labor will also be holding a job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Williamsville Career Center at 4175 Transit Road.

In the meantime, Workforce Buffalo has created a Sumitomo Closure Resource page. This page helps connect displaced workers with resources including resume development, job search assistance, unemployment benefits and more.